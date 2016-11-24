Tamin backward in so many aspects, says Gira

TAMIN is in need of more development in so many areas, including roads, water, electricity and schools.

Christopher Gira Sambang (BN-Tamin) said folk in many areas still depended on rivers or logging tracks to move around.

“The gravel roads are in bad conditions and need to be upgraded,” he said when debating State Budget 2017 yesterday.

Gira proposed that the following roads be upgraded: Jalan Pasai Siong Hilir Sibu; Jalan Ng Tajam to Ng Dijih Tamin, Oya Sibu; Jalan Sapudun Balingian, Sibu; and Jalan Rumah Janggit to Rumah Bubong Ulu Dijih Tamin.

He also proposed new roads for Jalan Rumah Pengarah to Rumah Emong Ulu Mukah, Sibu; Jalan Sk Pakoh to Ng Bunau Ulu Oya, Sibu; Jalan Ng Sekuau to Skim Getah Karangan Ringin Ulu Pakoh Oya; Jalan Sk. Ng Selangau to Rumah Singgai Ulu Mukah, Sibu; and Jalan Rumah Bubong to Ng Dijih Tamin Oya, Sibu.

On water supply, Gira recalled that Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak approved an allocation of RM45 million to upgrade the water treatment plant in Stapang, Sibu, when he visited Rumah Panjang Andreson Ngalai in Sekuau on March 26.

“The allocation is to solve water supply shortage in Sekuau scheme and extension of treated water supply to areas in Ng Tajam, Batu 36 Tamin and areas within Stapang,” he said.

“The water treatment plant in Stapang should be upgraded as soon as possible so that there will be no more complaints about insufficient supply of treated water to the longhouses within the area.”

Gira also appealed to the government to speed up the laying of pipelines and supply of treated water to the community along Sibu Bintulu road, mainly from Selangau to Arip. Currently, they depend on rain water and gravity feed water.

For those longhouses that are not able to get water supply from the main pipeline, Gira proposed the government deployed the Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (Sawas) initiative.

Longhouses in Ulu Oya, Ulu Pakoh, Ulu Mukah, Ulu Selangau and Ulu Balingian need it, he said.

On electricity, he said several longhouses had yet to have electricity supply. He appealed to the government to expedite and extend the power grid line to these longhouses.

“For those longhouses that are unable to get electricity from the power grid line, I suggest the government use the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) to resolve the problem.”

On schools, he said some schools in his constituency still did not have treated water supply, 24-hour electricity supply, and internet access.

“The schools’ physical conditions are in a bad shape, prone to floods, and some are not safe for use. I appeal to the government to provide more funds to upgrade or relocate these schools that have been identified as unsafe for use.”

He said there were more than 25 primary schools and two secondary schools in his constituency.

Out of this, SMK Ulu Balingian and SMK Luar Bandar Sibu No. 1 cannot cope with the yearly new intakes from feeder schools.

“New secondary school should be built in Selangau to resolve the problem.”