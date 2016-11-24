Three more transit houses to be built next year to help teenagers — Rohani

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will set up three more transit houses next year as an initiative to prepare teenagers from orphanages and welfare homes under the Social Welfare Department (JKM), to enter the real world.

Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the transit houses, which to be built here, as well as in Perlis and Melaka, were meant for the children who had reached the age of 18 and above.

“They will be placed at the transit houses for a period of six to 12 months to prepare them for their future endeavours.

“During their stay at the transit houses, the JKM would also assist them either to enter employment or to pursue tertiary education,” she told a press conference after the opening of the Deinstitutionalisation Conference of Children: A Paradigm Shift by Sultanah of Pahang Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom.

Rohani said the ministry would also seek cooperation from corporate bodies to provide entrepreneurship skills training which would be very beneficial to the teenagers if they decided to enter the industry.

The minister said right now there were two transit houses in the city with six male occupants, which had been fully operational over the past two years. — Bernama