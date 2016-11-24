‘Too early to state Malaysia’s stand on Trump policies’

KUALA LUMPUR: The government feels it is too early to state the country’s stand with regard to the policies of United States President-elect Donald Trump, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

He said the process of transition had only just begun and Trump would only take office as the US president on Jan 20 next year.

“Trump will only begin running the government after he is officially appointed,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat when replying to a question from Sim Tze Tzin (PKR-Bayan Baru) on the government’s stand and policy towards the newly-elected American president.

Reezal Merican said bilateral relations between Malaysia and the United States were based on mutual respect and close ties in trade, investment, defence and security.

“The bilateral relations with the United States reached the level of comprehensive partnership in 2014 in various areas of cooperation that have benefited the ties,” he said.

Reezal Merican said Malaysia would continue its cooperation with the new US administration to ensure the continuity of strong bilateral ties. — Bernama