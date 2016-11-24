Trader detained for assaulting wife, sister in-law

KUCHING: A trader was arrested by police on Tuesday after he assaulted his wife and sister in-law over their mother’s refusal to give him money.

The incident took place around 5.30pm the previous day when the 26-year-old suspect and his wife went to her mother’s house at Tabuan Dusun to ask her for RM38,000.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, who confirmed the arrest, said the trader became enraged when his mother-in-law refused to give him the money.

“The suspect used a cane to beat his 21-year-old wife and her 18-year-old sister. After telling his wife to get back into their car, he assaulted her again by punching her in the head.”

Acting on police reports lodged by his wife and her sister, police detained the suspect around 1pm and have remanded him for further investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

Separately, Abang Ahmad also revealed the arrest of a suspected drug addict after he threatened to set fire to his neighbour’s house about 6.30pm Monday.

The incident happened at Kampung Bintawa Hilir when the 37-year-old suspect showed up at his neighbour’s house in a drunken state and threatened to slash her with a chopper.

“In her police report, the neighbour, a 55-year-old seamstress, said the suspect also threatened to set her house on fire.”

Acting on her report, a police team picked the suspect at his house on Tuesday afternoon and seized the weapon used in the incident.