Two men set upon for no reason

KUCHING: Two men suffered light injuries after they were set upon by a group of strangers for no apparent reason while having drinks near the Open Air Market here.

The incident took place around 10.30pm Tuesday when the pair, aged 27 and 35, were seemingly minding their own business when the group showed up and began raining blows on them.

The assault, which lasted only several seconds before the group took off, leaves the elder victim with bruises and several cuts on his head and the other with only minor bruises.

An ambulance was summoned to the scene to send both victims to the Sarawak General Hospital, where the 35-year-old was placed in the Yellow Zone while his friend received outpatient treatment.

Both victims said they had no idea who or how many persons had assaulted them, or the reason they were targeted.