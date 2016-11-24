Uggah: Govt’s efforts to transform Ulu Baram bearing fruits

KUCHING: The government’s focus on human capital development and using rural growth centres (RGCs) to transform Ulu Baram is working.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said these initiatives might be able to, among others, get the Penans out of hardcore poverty by 2018.

“The highlands present a great potential for rural transformation, if it is properly planned and developed for agriculture,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

“These transformations will enable rural folk to earn more, and help the Penans escape from the clutches of poverty. We hope the number of hardcore poverty cases will be reduced to a minimum by 2018.”

Uggah, who is also Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy, said the government has set aside a substantial amount of funds to eradicate poverty.

“The rural minorities, especially the Penans, form the majority of the rural hardcore poor. There are 13,099 Penans, from 2,273 households scattered over 84 villages, in Ulu Baram.”

The Penans used to rely heavily on jungle produce, hunting and fishing to survive.

But human capital development programmes conducted by the Department of Agriculture (DOA) has changed their way of life, from one that is totally dependent on the jungle to raising livestock, fishing and growing crops.

“These agricultural activities not only give them food but also additional income to uplift their standard of living.”

Apart from RGCs, the DOA, through the Regional Economic Development Authority (Recoda) is also setting up a 20-hectare station complex and a field station spanning 614 hectares—to act as a research and development centre.

Yesterday, the DOA presented produce such as ‘terung asam’, tapioca and bananas from the Penan community in Long Beruang. The station’s trial output also included vegetables like ‘Hong Kong Cai Xin’, ‘Pak Choy’ (Warrior-702) and ‘Pak Choy Fairlady’ (Sawi Susu).

Former Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Afred Jabu Numpang, who was also present at the press conference, slammed armchair critics of the government, especially on issues concerning the Penans.

He said outsiders had painted Sarawak in a bad light even though the state government had been busy tackling issues in the remote areas.

The Penans, however, has proven these critics wrong, he said.

“The Penans realised that their future lies in the hands of the government. For that we are thankful.”

He said even Penan women had changed their mindset by embracing agriculture.

“The Penans have moved from nomadic lifestyles to ordinary ones, and they manage to produce 40 university graduates, out of their population of 13,099. They have also benefitted from the 11 service centres in Ulu Baram,” said Jabu.