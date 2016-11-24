UPP to have community service boards to serve the people better

KUCHING: United People’s Party (UPP) is in the midst of setting up community service boards in the state, starting with one for the southern region this Sunday.

Party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the board would have a number of standing committees.

“We want to provide better community services to everyone in the south, and the standing committees will include Bumiputera and youth standing-committees, which will focus more on servicing Bumiputeras and youths,” he told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) yesterday.

While the southern board will be officially installed only this Sunday with the swearing-in of 50 UPP branches representatives, Wong said the party had been providing community services to the people all along, such as the recent donation of computers to SMK St Teresa for the school’s administrative centre.

“We will focus on issues that concern the people, such as infrastructure and social development. We will pull resources from our branches to serve the public better.”

Wong, who is also Bawang Assan assemblyman, said Sibu and Miri would have such boards, too.

Meanwhile, UPP deputy president Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said the party was prompted to set up community service boards after requests from grassroots supporters.

“For each constituency, we will choose about four to five people to provide community services such as welfare and infrastructure,” he said, adding that the public now had to go through many channels to get their problems solved, which were real hassles.

Also at the press conference were UPP senior vice presidents Datuk Tiong Thai King and Dato Ranum Mina and Youth chief Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa.