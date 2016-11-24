WTK still favourable despite lower-than-expected performance

KUCHING: WTK Holdings Bhd (WTK) is still viewed favourably by analysts despite reporting a weaker than expected first nine months of 2016 (9M16).

The research arm of Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital) said that it continues to like WTK for its future plantation earnings prospects.

It pointed out that its first palm oil mill would likely to be completed in 2017.

Looking at WTK’s results, the research team noted that itsM16 core net profit declined by 90.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM3.8 million, despite revenue increasing by 6.4 per cent y-o-y to RM513.4 million.

“The 9M16 core net profit was below expectations, accounting for only 11 per cent of both our previous and consensus 2016 forecasts, respectively.

“The variance to our forecasts was mainly due to lower-than-expected earnings contribution from the timber, plantation and manufacturing divisions,” it explained.

It also pointed out that WTK’s third quarter (3Q16) revenue declined by 11.6 per cent y-o-y to RM158.8 million and this was mainly attributable to lower contribution from the timber, manufacturing and trading divisions.

However, this was partially offset by higher contribution from the plantation and oil & gas business, Affin Hwang Capital said.

Aside from that, the research team noted that WTK’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin was also weaker at 14.3 per cent, dropping 5.5 percentage points from 19.8 per cent in 3Q15, mainly due to lower margins from timber and manufacturing and trading divisions.

“As such, 3Q16 recorded core net loss of RM4 million compared to 3Q15 (core net profit of RM20.1 million),” it added.

Overall, given the weaker-than-expected 9M16 performance, the research team cut its earnings forecast of WTK by three to 41 per cent for its earnings per share (EPS).

It noted that this was mainly to adjust to an expected lower plywood sales volume, lower plywood average selling price (ASP), lower contribution from manufacturing which was partly offset by a weaker ringgit assumption of RM4.10 to RM4.20 per dollar from RM3.90 to RM3.95 per dollar.

Despite its earnings forecast cut, it maintained a ‘buy’ call on the stock.