Yayasan Sarawak preschool holds 6th graduation ceremony

KUCHING: Taska Tadika Yayasanku Sayang held its sixth convocation ceremony yesterday.

The preschool was the first to be established in the workplace in Sarawak, starting with 20 children in 2010.

Since then, over 200 children have been educated at the preschool.

Patron Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu – the wife of the Chief Minister – called on parents to sacrifice time to attend their children’s activities.

“Whether or not our children win anything, we should be there to lend support, whether it’s a prize-giving ceremony or something else. We should support them with motivation, not only when they are in early education but even until they are at university level,” she said when officiating at the event.

“Your children are still young, so the journey to academic excellence is still far and wide. The role of educating them should be shared between the teachers and parents so that they can achieve success.”

Yayasan Sarawak director Azmi Bujang said the preschool is one of seven awarded as quality preschools based on a list of criteria.

“We also have an adoption programme where this year we selected 18 children aged five and six who come from underprivileged families. Selection is done every December, where our staff will go to the ground and identify those who qualify for it,” he said.

Azmi added that the preschool was established for staff of Yayasan Sarawak and its subsidiaries, and provides a special rate for fees.