5 nabbed on suspicion of stealing outboard engines

Photo shows the outboard engines and accessories recovered by police.

KAPIT: Police here on Wednesday arrested five suspects, aged between 24 and 32 years, believed to have been involved in the theft of outboard engines.

The owners had filed two separate reports that their outboard engines were stolen while their longboats were berthed at the new bazaar jetty and at Rumah Unan jetty respectively.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at a terraced house in Taman Siew Gin, Jalan Bletih, where they found not two but four outboard engines believed to have been stolen. The five suspects have since been remanded under police custody.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Court for theft, which provides for up to seven years in prison, or a fine, or both for the first offence.

Meanwhile, Kapit OCPD DSP Freddy Bian told a press conference that longboat owners should not leave their boats or outboard engines unattended.

“Property safety is your responsibility. Never, never allow the boat or outboard engine at the jetty or along the riverbank to be unattended if you go away over a long period of time.

“Members of the public are advised to keep an eye on the boats or to carry the outboard engines to a safe place to deter the would-be thieves,” he said.