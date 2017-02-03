Antique jade dragon missing following housebreaking

MIRI: An antique jade dragon carving was among four items reported missing following a housebreaking in Krokop on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old complainant had left for work around 12.15pm and only discovered the break-in when she returned around 6pm.

She was stunned to find most of her belongings scattered all over the floor. Other items missing were a 52-inch flat screen television, an Apple iPad, and a laptop. She estimated the total loss at RM10,000.

It is understood that the complainant’s parents were away on a Chinese New Year holiday in Kuala Lumpur.

Police believe the suspect(s) gained access to the house via the kitchen windows. The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old lorry driver claimed RM18,000 belonging to an association was taken from his car, which was parked at the Marina Bay area on Sunday.

He filed a report at the Miri Central police station the next day claiming the car was locked. Police have obtained closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from a massage parlour near the scene to assist with the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft. Miri deputy police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed receiving reports on both cases.