Arrests lead to recovery of stolen property

Some of the stolen items recovered at Kampung Seberang Kedai.

LIMBANG: Police on Wednesday recovered several stolen items which were reported missing earlier from Kampung Pemukat.

Limbang District police chief Superintendent Mohd Bukhori Saffai said the discovery of the stolen items at Kampung Seberang Kedai was the result of the arrests of seven suspects who were believed to have been involved in house break-ins. He said two suspects were arrested during an operation in Limbang town at the end of last month.

“Information obtained from the two suspects showed that they were involved in the house break-in cases at Kampung Pemukat,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Mohd Bukhori said following the arrest of the two suspects earlier, police subsequently arrested five of their friends who were also involved in the house break-ins. The suspects were aged between 18 to 30.

He said police are still tracking other suspects who were involved and are also locating missing stolen items. The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.