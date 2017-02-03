‘Breaking Bad’ style mobile drug kitchen busted, RM1 mln in meth seized

KUCHING: The police have uncovered the first known ‘mobile drug kitchen’ in the state, with over RM1 million in syabu seized and three local men arrested.

State Police Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the discovery was made during a raid at a house at Lorong Stampin Tengah on January 31 following a tip-off from the public.

“Three men, aged between 29 and 46 years, were arrested and have been remanded for seven days for further investigation.

“A total of 4,021.09 grammes of liquid and crystal syabu worth RM1,126,132 were seized from this mobile drug kitchen,” he said during a press conference today.

Police stated that the lab, drug paraphernalia and equipment was set up to be mobile, making it easier for them to pack up and relocate if the suspects sensed that the police were closing in.

Syabu is the local term for the drug methamphetamine.

The arrest mirrors the setting of the highly popular American crime drama TV series ‘Breaking Bad’, in which the protagonist manufactures crystal meth in a similar style in the first half of the series.

Following the discovery of the makeshift drug lab, Mazlan said he did not discount the possibility that similar labs existed in the state.

He also revealed that the syabu seized from the lab was roughly half the entire amount of syabu seized by police throughout the whole of last year, indicating the seriousness of the drug problem in the state.

“Based on our analysis, the four kilograms of syabu seized during the raid can be used by 8,042 addicts to sustain their drug habit for three days. It is a very serious problem because there is a correlation between drug addiction and other crimes.”

The three suspects are being investigated under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death penalty if convicted in court.