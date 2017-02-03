Cops swiftly nab suspected snatcher

Sekama police station officer in charge Inspector Ahmad Naim Ayub takes a closer look at the motorcycle used in the snatch theft following the arrest of the suspect (second right).

KUCHING: Swift action by police led to the arrest of a foreigner a day after he allegedly committed snatch theft against a female government servant.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai said the suspect, an Indonesian, was apprehended by personnel from the Sekama police station around 3.30pm on Wednesday after he was spotted loitering at a commercial centre in Tabuan Jaya.

“Upon his arrest, the suspect admitted to having committed the snatch theft but claimed to have already sold the victim’s gold necklace to an acquaintance in Entikong for RM900.

“Further checks on the motorcycle he was using at the time of his arrest found that it had been fitted with false license plates and had been reported stolen in the Satok area,” Abang Ahmad said when contacted yesterday. He added the suspect is currently being held for further investigation under Section 392 of the Penal Code.

In the incident on Tuesday, the civil servant was walking with her colleagues from King’s Centre to their office at Jalan Tun Jugah when a lone motorcyclist snatched her gold necklace as he rode past her from behind.

She had briefly managed to hold on to her necklace but lost her grip and watched helplessly as the perpetrator sped off from the scene.