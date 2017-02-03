Emmy-winning producer guilty of stabbing tenant

LOS ANGELES: An Emmy-winning producer was found guilty of stabbing his tenant in a fit of rage after the victim mocked his claims that he would one day win five Oscars.

Andre Bauth, the 38-year-old producer and star of an indie thriller about a landlord who kills his tenants, faces up to 13 years in prison at his sentencing on March 22 in a California court.

The Colombian-born Bauth, whose real name is Andre Salaman Bautista, stabbed Clayton Haymes on September 8 in the lung, after Haymes and several others laughed at his bravado.

The “El Landlord” producer and actor fled to Mexico after the attack and finally surrendered at the US embassy in Mexico City. – AFP