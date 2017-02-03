Firemen help to move body of dead obese man from washroom

Police personnel and firemen are seen carrying the body out from the house.

MIRI: Seven firemen were dispatched to a house in the city area at around 4pm on Wednesday to help carry the body of an obese man who died in the washroom.

The crew of seven from Miri Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the house after the station received a distress call that paramedics were unable to get the body out of the washroom.

The body was found by the man’s relatives upon reaching the house. A police team was also seen arriving at the scene.

City deputy police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, when contacted yesterday, confirmed receiving a report on the incident and said the case was classified as sudden death.