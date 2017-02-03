Global air cargo ends 2016 on a positive note

KUCHING: Data for global air freight markets shows that demand, measured in freight tonne kilometers (FTKs), grew by 3.8 per cent in 2016 compared to 2015.

According to a stetement from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), this was nearly double the industry’s average growth rate of two per cent over the last five years.

Freight capacity, measured in available freight tonne kilometers (AFTKs), increased by 5.3 per cent in 2016.

All regions, with the exception of Latin America, experienced positive freight growth in 2016. Carriers in Europe accounted for almost half of the total annual increase in demand.

After a weak start to 2016, global freight volumes recovered in the second half of the year. A strong peak season, an increase in the shipment of silicon materials and a turnaround in new export orders contributed to the later uptick in demand.

The early timing of the Lunar New Year in January 2017 may also have helped push demand higher in December.

“In terms of demand, 2016 was a good year for air cargo. That was boosted by solid year-end performance. Looking ahead, strong export orders are good news. But there are headwinds.

“The most significant is stagnant world trade which also faces the risk of protectionist measures. Governments must not forget that trade is a powerful tool for growth and prosperity,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and chief executive officer.

“The air cargo industry must also improve its competitiveness. We know that the way forward is defined by digital processes which will drive efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. We must use the momentum of renewed demand growth to drive the important innovations of the e-cargo vision,” said de Juniac.

Freight volumes grew by 3.8 per cent in 2016 compared to 2015, outperforming forecasts. All regions, with the exception of Latin America, reported an increase in demand in 2016.

Asia-Pacific carriers saw demand in freight volumes grow 9.8 per cent in December 2016 compared to the same period in 2015 and capacity grew by 5.7 per cent. This contributed to a growth in freight demand of 2.1 per cent in 2016 compared to 2015. This was slightly below the 2.3 per cent increase seen the previous year.

However, seasonally-adjusted volumes are now back to the levels reached in 2010 during the post-global financial crisis bounce-back. The increase in demand is captured in the positive outlook from business surveys in the region. Capacity in the region increased 3.6 per cent in 2016.

“Middle Eastern carriers’ freight volumes increased 11.2 per cent year-on-year in December and capacity increased 5.9 per cent,” IATA added. “This contributed to an annual increase in demand of 6.9 per cent in 2016 – the second fastest growth rate of all the regions.

“However this was the region’s slowest pace of growth since 2009 and well below the 12 per cent average annual rate seen over the past decade. The slowdown in growth is mainly due to weak freight volumes between the Middle East and Asia, and the Middle East and Europe.”