High possibility Tanjong Datu by-election may see multi-cornered fight

KUCHING: There is a high possibility that the Tanjong Datu by-election will see a multi-cornered fight between BN candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu and independent candidates.

This is based on the 14 sets of Election Commission (EC) nomination forms which have been snapped up yesterday.

According to state EC director Datu Takun Sunggah, the forms were bought by six individuals and a person from BN.

“This is democracy. Remember in the last general elections, there were 15 candidates contesting in Bukit Selambau, Kedah. But anyway, let’s see how during nomination day on February 4,” Takun told The Borneo Post yesterday.

As PKR, DAP and PAS have indicated that they would not contest in the by-election, there is a high possibility that local opposition parties like State Reform Party Sarawak (STAR) and individuals might try their luck there.

When contacted, political analyst Associate Professor Dr Jeniri Amir pointed out that it is a foregone conclusion that BN will win with a much bigger majority.

“I won’t be surprised with such high number of individuals willing to try out their luck. But to me, the independent candidates wouldn’t go that far and most of them will lose their deposits,” he said.

However, he said it would be good for local independent parties such as STAR as it would show their presence and popularity and they could ride on the Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) sentiments.

“Besides that, it’s also good for the local economy and also this shows there is real democracy in the country,” he said.

On the other hand, Jeniri, who is a former journalist, predicted that Jamilah would win due to sympathy votes.

“Although she won’t be able to campaign due to the mourning period, the BN with such a mighty machinery at both the state and national levels will help to ensure she will win with a landslide victory,” opined Jeniri.

Meanwhile, when contacted, BN secretary-general Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom stressed that BN was ready to take on the challenges from both the opposition and independent candidates.

“This is a democratic country, so we can’t stop people from contesting. But nevertheless we hope that there would not be any contest to show our respect to the late Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem,” he said.

The Tanjong Datu by-election is held following Adenan’s demise on Jan 11 due to heart complications.

Nomination will be held tomorrow (Feb 4) and if there is a contest, polling will be held on Feb 18 and early voting on Feb 12.

In the last state election held in May last year, Adenan defeated PKR candidate Jazolkipli Numan with a majority of 5,892 votes. He polled 6,360 votes against Jazolkipli’s 468 votes. Based on the 2016 electoral rolls, Tanjong Datu has 9,921 voters including 186 postal voters.