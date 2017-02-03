In-depth study on UEC recognition to be carried out, says Ahmad Zahid

KUCHING: A thorough study and evaluation on the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) will be done before it can be tabled to the Cabinet to seek approval for its recognition.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he will bring up the matter to the Education minister to further analyse the details of UEC recognition.

“I understand the importance and cruciality of the recognition of UEC that has yet to be resolved to this day. Furthermore, it is an issue close to the heart of the late Adenan,” he pointed out.

“I will ask for the Education minister to carry out an in-depth study on the recognition before presenting it to the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak) so he can bring it to the Cabinet and come up with a solution,” he added.

He highlighted this at the Chinese New Year celebration gathering at Imperial Hotel today.

Zahid was confident that state ministers in Parliament such as Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department) will follow the matter closely and represent the voice of the Chinese community in Sarawak when tabling the recognition of UEC in Cabinet later.