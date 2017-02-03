Monetary conditions remain tight but prospects promising

KUCHING: Malaysia’s continued, albeit moderating, capital outflows suggests that monetary conditions remains tight but analysts see improved prospects for monetary and credit conditions, underpinned by recovery in demand and stronger economic growth.

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd’s research arm (MIDF Research) said continued, albeit moderating, capital outflows suggested that monetary conditions remained tight.

“However, with interest rates remaining somewhat stable relative to November 2016 and potential upsides from Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) financial market stabilisation measures, we see improved prospects for monetary and credit conditions, underpinned by recovery in demand and stronger economic growth.

“Furthermore, despite outflows weighing against the ringgit, we believe that rising global crude oil prices will help lend further support to the ringgit. We therefore reaffirm our revised first quarter of 2017 (1Q17) ringgit forecast to a narrower range of 4.40 to 4.50.”

The research team also believed that in the absence of substantial threats to Malaysia’s growth trajectory, BNM would likely hold the overnight policy rate (OPR) at three per cent. It added that this was at least, until the first half of 2017 (1H17).

“The threat of further capital outflow and its implications on the ringgit further reinforces our view that the OPR will not be cut prematurely.

“However, potential headwinds from domestic and external policy risks may warrant a revision to our projections,” it said.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Research noted that broad money supply (M3) grew at three per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) compared to 2.9 per cent in November.

On a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis, it added that M3 expanded by 0.8 per cent or RM13 billion compared to 0.2 per cent (RM3 billion) in November.

“Growth continues to be driven by expansion in loans to the private sector (which grew six per cent from five per cent in November) though this was somewhat mitigated by a marginal decline in net foreign assets from December’s net capital outflow.

“M3 growth were further curbed from the continued growth in the Islamic Investment Accounts (which saw the “other influences” subcomponent falling sharply to RM640 billion from RM605.8 billion during November),” it said.

Meanwhile, RHB Research Sdn Bhd (RHB Research) envisaged M3 growth to pick up to 4.5 per cent in 2017, from three per cent in 2016, and compared to 2.6 per cent in 2015.

It also expected loan growth to slow down to around 4.5 per cent in 2017, from 5.3 per cent in 2016 and compared with 7.9 per cent in 2015.

It added that this was on account of slower household loans, due to more stringent rules on lending and a softening property market and moderating business loans from weakening economic growth.

“In view of several recent cost-push developments that would bolster inflationary pressure, we forecast headline inflation rate to pick up to three per cent in 2017, from 2.1 per cent in 2016.

“This, coupled with the rising currency volatility and stable economic growth, suggest that the BNM will likely keep the OPR unchanged at the current level of three per cent in 2017,” it opined.