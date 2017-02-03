Passengers properly manifested for safety reason – SRB

(File photo) Enforcement officers ensure passengers provide their particulars before being allowed into departure area.

SIBU: Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) is enforcing the recording of passengers’ details to ensure they are properly manifested. Its controller William Jinep said the measure had been implemented all this while to ensure the safety of passengers.

“Passengers are not allowed into the departure area until they have recorded their particulars at the registration counters. If not manifested, we don’t know who are inside the express boat.

“That is why we require all passengers to provide their particulars before they are allowed into the departure area while waiting for their boats,” Jinep said when asked on the outcome of their just concluded two-phase Chinese New Year operations yesterday.

He said the operations was a success and noted good cooperation from express boat operators.

“Everything has been smooth and there is no untoward incidents reported so far. There were tight controls at the terminals and the river patrols have successfully prevented overloading.

“We are very happy with the level of safety compliance of the boat operators and we hope they will continue to comply with safety requirement to make sure that boats are not overloaded and the passengers properly manifested,” he added.

Also, the board had carried out pre-departure inspection, he said. He said the port clearance would only be issued for the boat to leave once they were satisfied with the safety compliance.

The ‘No Ticket No Entry’ policy has been stringently enforced to keep out those passengers without ticket.

Meanwhile, SRB assistant controller (region II) Christopher Chan said Sibu Express Boat Terminal handled 8,584 passengers from Jan 25 and 27. Arrivals accounted for 4,607 while departures accounted for 3,977.

The RC pontoon wharf at Khoo Peng Loong Road recorded 2,229 passengers in the same period, of which 1,241 were arrivals and 988 departures. Chan said there was one extra trip approved for Sibu-Kapit route on Jan 26 to cater for the surge in passengers.