PM announces new ways for govt to get closer to the people

KUALA SELANGOR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said today the government is to adopt two new approaches to endear itself to the people – switch bulk aid and bulk subsidy to targeted assistance and targeted subsidy, and do away with protocol when leaders meet the people.

The Prime Minister said targeted assistance or targeted subsidy would ensure that aid for the people reached the targeted groups.

Wastage and leakage occurred in the implementation of bulk subsidy because foreigners and tourists also enjoyed the aid, he said when launching the ‘Jom Bantu Rakyat Kuala Selangor’ (Let’s Help Kuala Selangor Folk) programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Ijok in Bestari Jaya here.

“We want to change bulk aid and bulk subsidy to targeted assistance and targeted subsidy. Bulk aid or bulk subsidy results in much leakage and injustice.

“Who benefits from oil subsidy? Those who own big cars benefit more, the tourists benefit, the migrant workers benefit,” he said.

Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister and Selangor Barisan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar, Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim were also present at the event.

Najib said that if the government could save on oil subsidy, it would be able to use the savings to provide other targeted subsidies for the people.

On the second approach, the BN chairman said the government opted for its leaders to interact with the people without being bound by strict protocol as in the past.

“Even today (during the visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan Ijok), I was welcomed by the people, not with the red carpet and ‘bunga manggar’ protocol but the sincere enthusiasm of the people.

“This is what I prefer, the sincere welcome of the people,” he said. – Bernama