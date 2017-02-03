Police nabbed West Kalimantan resident selling Sabu-sabu

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: Banjarmasin Narcotics Unit Police arrested a man from West Kalimantan with nine packets of sabu-sabu in his body and in his rented house, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“The perpetrator was about to sell nine packages of sabu-sabu when he was caught,” said Police Chief Senior Commissioner (Kombes) Anjar Wicaksana Sik Map here, Thursday.

He did not fight after police secured evidence of his crimes. “Nine packages of white crystals we found on the body and in his rented house. The perpetrator did not move or fight when arrested,” he said.

From interrogation he was known with the name Wahyu Pribadi alias Bakyud alias Ncekyud (33).

The perpetrator is a citizen of Jalan Tanjung Raya II Gang H Akadir Complex Griya Mayor, Sub-district of East Pontianak, West Kalimantan.

Anjar also said, the arrest began when the offender wanted to do a transaction but was known by cops in the field and nabbed him at roadside.

Later, the police developed the case to the offender’s rented house in Jalan Cahaya RT21 RW02, Pemurus Luar, East Banjarmasin.

The perpetrator was charged under Article 114, paragraph 2 of Law No. 35/2009 on Narcotics, under penalty of a minimum of 6 years in prison.