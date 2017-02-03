Special task force will handle citizenship issues affecting stateless Chinese – DPM

KUCHING: A special unit and task force will be set up to immediately address the citizenship issue affecting the Chinese community in Sarawak.

Announcing this today, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi emphasised that the long standing problem will be handled by the state Registration Department (JPN).

“This is a task force set up to address the stateless problem which has affected other communities as well, including the Iban, Indian and other races, even those in Sabah and Peninsular,” he said.

Zahid was responding to the issue raised by Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian at the Chinese New Year celebration gathering at Imperial Hotel here today.

He acknowledged that the stateless Chinese who were born and live in the state and abide by its laws should be eligible to be a citizen of Malaysia according to the Constitution.

Pledging commitment from the federal government, Zahid pointed out: “The task force will register non-citizens of Malaysia residing in Sarawak and those confided under Federal Constitution Clause 19 (1) will be addressed immediately by the Registration Department.”

He called on all political parties, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and associations to come together in a concerted effort to address this issue.

“I am here to assure the federal government’s commitment to assist this group of people,” he added.