KUCHING: State Reform Party (STAR) will contest in the Tanjong Datu by-election.

However, party president Lina Soo declined to reveal the name of the candidate.

“We will definitely contest in the seat and there is no turning back,” Soo told a press conference today.

According to her, four names have been submitted for consideration to stand in the seat on behalf of the party, adding that the candidate is not necessarily a local.