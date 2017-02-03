Think twice before standing in Tanjong Datu, Ahmad Zahid tells independents

KUCHING: Potential contenders have been asked to reconsider submitting nomination forms to contest in the Tanjong Datu by-election.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this during a Chinese New Year celebration gathering held at Imperial Hotel here today.

“Give Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu a chance to serve Tanjong Datu and continue the legacy of her late husband (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem),” he said.

“You can take the forms, but don’t submit,” he laughed.

Zahid also expressed thanks to the opposition parties who have withdrawn from contesting the seat.

Jamilah, he added, is a good candidate who will lead the Tanjong Datu community well and fulfill the late Adenan’s wishes.

“Tomorrow, we will be there to give our support to Puan Sri Jamilah,” he said.