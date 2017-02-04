22 singles look for love in MTV’S matchmaking series ‘Are you the one?’

SINGAPORE: Twenty-two love hopefuls join the fifth season of MTV’s matchmaking series Are You The One? where these adventurous singles are ready to turn their backs on dysfunctional relationship habits and surrender to the series’ signature matchmaking process. The show returns for a new season of perfect matches and passionate possibilities in Asia on Monday, 27 February at 7pm (TH/WIB), 8pm (PH/SG) and 9pm (MY).

Are You The One? is MTV’s wildly-popular dating competition spectacle that strives to answer the question, “If your perfect match was standing right in front of you, would you even know it?” The rules may be simple, but the game of love is never easy as 11 couples, with the help of host Ryan Devlin, try to pair up with their pre-selected ideal partner as determined by a rigorous, pre-season matchmaking process carried out by a team of professional relationship gurus and psychologists. With only 10 tries to find the winning combination, the love seekers will have to follow their hearts if they want to walk away with love and their share of one million dollars.

In the lead-up to the premiere, MTV is running a “MTV Ex-Factor” campaign featuring music videos and shows which carry themes related to exes, breakups and dating. Catch episodes from the last season of Are You The One? every Saturday, starting 4 February from 9pm (TH/WIB), 10pm (PH/SG) and 11pm (MY). Then, on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, 14 February at 8pm (TH/WIB), 9pm (PH/SG) and 10pm (MY), tune in for an hour to watch MTV’s picks of breakup music videos. Fans in Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore are invited to live tweet funny and outrageous stories about their exes during this timeslot using #mtvexfactor and watch selected tweets go on-air. Those with the best tweets stand a chance to win foodpanda vouchers. Thereafter, at 11pm (TH/WIB) on Tuesday, 14 February and 12am (PH/SG) and 1am (MY) on Wednesday, 15 February, watch catch-up episodes from the latest season of Ex on the Beach. Information on “MTV Ex-Factor” can be viewed HERE.

Joining the eclectic cast of the new season of Are You The One? is Tyler, whose upbringing on the streets of South Boston has led to a “fake it ‘til you make it” attitude that causes him to lead girls on. Alicia, who’s headstrong in life and love and can never lose an argument. Derrick, the star college athlete who can grab attention quickly, but finds himself alone when he continually fails to commit. And Carolina whose fatal flaw lies in her deep commitments to relationships – even when they’re dysfunctional.

Meet the rest of the cast of Are You The One?:

Women

Alicia, 23 – Howell, New Jersey, Insta: Lavida.Alicia

Carolina, 21 – Sammamish, Washington, Insta: carooduartee

Cas, 22 – Seabrook, Texas, Insta: crank_that_cas

Gianna, 21 – Burbank, California, Insta: giannahammer

Hannah, 22 – Brentwood, California, Insta: itshannahfugazzi

Kam, 21 – Pennsauken, New Jersey, Insta: iamkamiam_

Kari, 22 – New York, New York, Insta: Kari.kowalski

Kathryn, 22 – Tallahassee, Florida, Insta: kathrynpalmerr

Shannon, 21 – Valencia, California, Insta: shannonmaeduffy

Taylor, 22 – Yacolt, Washington, Insta: Taylor.selfridge

Tyranny, 22 – Augusta, Georgia, Insta: itsall_abouttee

Men

Andre, 21 – Burnsville, Minnesota, Insta: Andre.Siemers

Derrick, 23 – Charleston, South Carolina, Insta: imdroc15

Edward, 21 – Bridgeton, New Jersey, Insta: thee_topmalemodel

Hayden, 23 – Anderson, Indiana, Insta: hayden.parker.weaver

Jaylan, 23 – Atlanta, Georgia, Insta: TheRealJayJuice

Joey, 23 – Tonawanda, New York, Insta: Jamoia777

Michael, 24 – Tamarac, Florida, Insta: Mikehalpern92

Mike, 25 – Staten Island, New York, Insta: _mikecerasani_

Osvaldo, 22 – Glendale, California, Insta: osvaldo270

Ozzy, 24 – Anaheim, California, Insta: ozzymm11

Tyler, 22 – Boca Raton, Florida, Insta: TyOBrien

Are You The One? concept is by Executive Producers Howard Schultz, Rob LaPlante and Jeff Spangler of Lighthearted Entertainment with Scott Jeffress as Executive Producer for Lighthearted Entertainment.

Join in the Are You The One? social conversation with the official #AYTO hashtag.