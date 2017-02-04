BN candidate to win big in Tanjong Datu, says political analyst

LUNDU: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu is expected to win big in Tanjong Datu by-election despite the presence of two other candidates, said a political analyst.

University of Malaya (UM) Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the three-cornered fight would have much impact on the majority of votes received by then chief minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem in May last year.

“BN still has a good chance of winning the by-election and the presence of two candidates from Opposition parties shows that they are not united.

“The Opposition parties are willing to fight among themselves despite knowing that they will not win,” Awang Azman told Bernama today.

BN candidate Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, the widow of Adenan, is challenged by Johnny Aput of Sarawak Reform Party (STAR) and Rapelson Richard Hamit of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru).

The participation of Star and PBDS Baru was just to show their existence as the two parties had been forgotten by the people of Sarawak.

“Both parties are less relevant in Sarawak, un like PKR and DAP,” said the political analyst.

Awang Azman expects the Star and PBDS Baru candidates to receive less than the 468 votes received by the PKR candidate in the last Sarawak state election.

Moreover, the Star and PBDS Baru candidates are unknown to Tanjong Datu voters and the parties did not contribute any development to the constituency.

“BN candidate Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu is very popular among voters in the state constituency and receive strong support from people at the grassroots.

“She will receive many votes despite unable to campaign due to ‘iddah’ (waiting period due to death of spouse).

“A popular candidate is assured of 60 percent of votes while the rest depends on other factors.”

Awang Azman said the sympathy factor and the aura of Tok Nan (Adenan) would also contributed to BN’s win in Tanjong Datu state by-election.

“The BN policies have proven successful in developing Sarawak and this will make the voters have confidence in the BN candidate.

“Star and PBDS Baru do not a single seat in Sarawak. This will make the vtaers to lose confidence in their candidates.”

In the Sarawak state election in May last year, BN candidate Adenan received 6,360 votes while PKR candidate Jazolkipli Numan received only 468 votes.

Adenan won with a majority of 5,892 votes. Jazolkipli lost his deposit.

There were a total of 9,899 registered voters with a turnout of 6,936 voters or 70.10 per cent. – Bernama