Chinese politicians from both sides urged to come together

KUCHING: Chinese politicians from both political divides in Sarawak have been urged to come together towards building a unified Chinese community, in order to not be left behind.

Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian yesterday openly invited politicians from Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and United People’s Party (UPP) to come together and be united for a stronger Sarawak.

“We come together today (yesterday), regardless of our backgrounds, to celebrate Chinese New Year in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, to show our unity.

“So let’s not just talk about it (unity) but be sincere about it. Come together like our Bumiputera Sarawakians who are always united,” he said at the Chinese New Year gathering with the community at Imperial Hotel here yesterday.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dato Seri Nancy Shukri, Deputy Home Minister Masir Kujat, Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Temenggong Datuk Tan Joo Phoi, Dr Sim’s wife Datin Enn Ong as well as community leaders were among those present.

Dr Sim said unity was strength that allowed for better focus to achieve much more for the people and the state.

“This also allows both federal and state governments to work closely together with more focus. This way we can channel our energy on the big picture and not only on the small issues.

“This is not just a dream. I am offering with great sincerity and not playing politics. So let’s hope the Chinese community will not be left behind,” he added.