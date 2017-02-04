Chong, Tan’s trial adjourned to May 2-5

KUCHING: The Sessions Court here has adjourned the trial of Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen and Stampin MP Julian Tan, who are charged with participating in an illegal assembly, to May 2-5

Judge Steve Ritikos fixed the trial date yesterday for Chong and Tan, who allegedly took part in the Bersih 4 rally which started at Kuching Hilton and ended at the Song Kheng Hai Grounds on Aug 29, 2015.

Chong and Tan, who are charged under Section 4(1)(c) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, were released on extended bail. The section provides for a maximum fine of RM10,000 upon conviction.

Two prosecution witnesses have been called to testify so far. They are a police photographer (PW1) and a police videographer (PW2). The PW2 is still under oath as he has not completed giving his statement.

Earlier, Chong and Tan had made a representation to the Senior Federal Counsel (SFC) to plead guilty to the charge on two conditions – that the fine must be less than RM2,000, and there would not be an appeal from the prosecutor against the sentence.

The representation was, however, rejected by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC); thus the trial had to proceed.

If the fine is above RM2,000, they would be disqualified as MPs and would not be eligible to seek re-election in the next parliamentary polls.