Consortium set to transform stage bus services

KUCHING: A consortium is expected to sign an agreement with the Prime Minister’s Department in April to launch the Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) project in Kuching and Samarahan.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dato Sri Nancy Shukri revealed that the consortium is made up of five local bus companies.

“The federal cabinet has approved RM114 million for SBST in six cities throughout the country including Seremban, Kuching, Samarahan and Johor Baharu.

“We start with cities first and will gradually spread out to cover more areas. For areas that are yet to be covered, we can use the Interim Stage Bus Support Fund (ISBSF),” she told a press conference after chairing a Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (LPKP) Sarawak meeting yesterday.

On the SBST for Kuching and Samarahan, Nancy said after the agreement is sealed the project would cover major roads.

She said the federal cabinet has also approved RM145 million this year and RM129 million next year for ISBSF.

ISBSF serves as a mechanism to help bus operators reach breakeven point.

For instance, if the cost for operating a route is RM100 and the operator only receives RM80, the government would chip in RM20.

Nancy explained that the government introduced ISBSF nationwide as some bus companies had withdrawn from unprofitable routes.

She was particularly concerned about the situation in Miri where “small routes are not covered by bus companies”.

“To them, it is losing (money) to go to those small routes where there are only two to three passengers.

“But with ISBSF, the government is topping up the amount for bus operators. Any bus company which is interested in covering small routes in Miri are welcome to contact LPKP Sarawak,” she said.

At present, there are only two bus companies in Miri.