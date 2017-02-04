Court launches program to plant a million trees

KOTA KINABALU: With 999,889 more trees to go, the Kota Kinabalu Court here launched One Heart One Tree campaign to support environmental awareness by planting one million trees all over Sabah throughout 2017.

High Court Judge Ravinthran Paramaguru said the programme launched yesterday is aimed at creating awareness on the importance of respecting the environment.

“It is a very good programme not only to Sabah but also to ourselves and is also a good thing to share in social media,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah Court Director Indra Hj Ayub, in his speech yesterday said they encourage the participation from all staff, officers and judges of the court here as well as the public at large to donate at least one tree per person.

“This programme was initiated by the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, and aimed at planting one million trees throughout 2017. I hope that we could achieve it by December.

“The donated trees will be planted all over Sabah, for example on SPCA’s land, at Beaufort Court this month, Kota Marudu in March, Pitas and Kota Belud in April and other places suggested by the public,” he said.

Indra said Sabah Law Association was also hoping to contribute up to 200,000 trees as well as assistance from the City Hall in realizing the programme’s objective to plant one million trees all over Sabah throughout the year.

“We also encourage individuals, departments, companies, associations, schools, universities and non-governmental organizations (NGO) to organize or to plant trees in any areas in Sabah and trees planted will be counted as part of the one million trees planting project 2017.

The court’s staff, including judges, successfully gathered 200 trees, which were donated by the court’s staff, as of yesterday to add up in the counting numbers of trees.

People, who wanted to know more about the programme could visit www.ssceg.myenvironment.my or like facebook page, 1Heart 1Tree.