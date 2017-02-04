Sarawak 

Deputy Prime Minister visits Dr Sim for Chinese New Year

Ahmad Zahid (front, seventh right) joins the tossing of the ‘yee sang’. From front fourth left are Awang Tengah, Lim, Dr Sim, and Ong. Harden is at third right. – Photo by Jeffery Mostapa

Ahmad Zahid (front, seventh right) joins the tossing of the ‘yee sang’. From front fourth left are Awang Tengah, Lim, Dr Sim, and Ong. Harden is at third right. – Photo by Jeffery Mostapa

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi paid Minister of Local Government and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and his family a visit for Chinese New Year yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid arrived at Dr Sim’s residence at 9.15am accompanied by Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

They were received by Dr Sim and his wife Datin Enn Ong, as well as Dr Sim’s mother Puan Sri Lim Su Kheng and several SUPP leaders.

The dignitaries then joined in the tossing of the ‘yee sang’ for prosperity.

Ahmad Zahid and Awang Tengah stayed for about half an hour.

Among those present were Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Interior Areas) and Plantation Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Batu Kitang assemblyman and Padawan Municipal Council chairman Lo Khere Chiang, as well as SUPP Youth chief Tan Kai, who is also a political secretary to the chief minister.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of