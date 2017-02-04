Deputy Prime Minister visits Dr Sim for Chinese New Year

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi paid Minister of Local Government and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and his family a visit for Chinese New Year yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid arrived at Dr Sim’s residence at 9.15am accompanied by Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

They were received by Dr Sim and his wife Datin Enn Ong, as well as Dr Sim’s mother Puan Sri Lim Su Kheng and several SUPP leaders.

The dignitaries then joined in the tossing of the ‘yee sang’ for prosperity.

Ahmad Zahid and Awang Tengah stayed for about half an hour.

Among those present were Assistant Minister for Rural Economy (Interior Areas) and Plantation Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Batu Kitang assemblyman and Padawan Municipal Council chairman Lo Khere Chiang, as well as SUPP Youth chief Tan Kai, who is also a political secretary to the chief minister.