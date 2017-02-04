Equities weekly: Trump’s inauguration weighs on sentiment

The US’s S&P 500 Index retreated by 0.66 per cent as market participants continued to assess the impact of a Trump presidency. The negative sentiment spilled over into other developed markets, as Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index fell by 1.07 and 1.39 per cent respectively. Risk appetite in Asia and emerging equity markets was also weighed down, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index both falling by 0.81 per cent over the week.

The Chinese onshore equity markets were fairly insulated from the negative sentiment, as the Shanghai Composite Index and the Shenzhen CSI 300 Index managed to stay buoyant with gains of 0.13 and 0.85 per cent respectively, whereas the offshore equity market saw differing fortunes, as the HSML 100 Index ended the week with losses of 0.88 per cent. Other East Asian markets, such as Hong Kong’s HSI Index, Taiwan’s TWSE Index and Korea’s KOSPI Index, retreated by 0.79, 0.98 and 0.9 per cent respectively. Southeast Asian markets followed suit, as Singapore’s Straits Times Index, Malaysia’s KLCI Index, Thailand’s SET Index and Indonesia’s JCI Index saw losses of 0.71, 0.46, 1.35, and 1.4 per cent respectively. In other emerging markets, India’s SENSEX Index and Russia’s RSTI$ Index were down by 1.17 and 2.16 per cent respectively. The top performer of the week goes to Brazil’s Bovespa Index, as it bucked the trend and expanded by 2.01 per cent.

China: Full-year GDP growth within target, retail sales remain robust

In East Asia, China reported a firm growth rate of 6.8 per cent in 4Q16, beating the consensus estimate and the prior month’s reading, both at 6.7 per cent. With the fourth quarter result, China’s aggregate GDP growth for 2016, at 6.7 per cent, is in line with the government’s target of 6.5 per cent to seven per cent for the year. Yet, in the same period, the amount of loans (measured by total social finance and local government bond issuance) expanded by 15.4 per cent, bringing the total outstanding credit for the country to about 264 per cent of GDP. While the rise in overall debt levels is likely to add to concerns over China’s dependence on debt-fuelled investment to drive economic growth, its efforts to rebalance its economy remains largely on track, with the tertiary industry accounting for a larger share in GDP. Moreover, leading indicators, such as PMI readings, are also pointing towards an economic rebalancing that is gaining momentum.

Retail sales in China continued to grow as it expanded by 10.9 per cent year-on-year, higher than the consensus estimate of 10.7 per cent and the previous month’s reading of 10.8 per cent. Retail spending in rural areas continued to show great potential with a 10.9 per cent year-on-year growth that outpaced spending in urban areas, where retail sales grew by 10.4 per cent. Sales of office supplies, daily-use items and automobiles contributed to the retail sales improvement, with double-digit growth rates of 15.3 per cent, 13.9 per cent and 14 per cent respectively. With domestic consumption constituting close to 65 per cent of economic activity in 2016, it lends strength to the view that the services sector in China will continue to expand into 2017.

Singapore: NODX readings quashes market expectations

Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose by 9.4 per cent year-on-year in December 2016, following the previous month’s strong showing of 11.5 per cent, quashing market expectations for a 5.8 per cent increase. Notably, the fall in exports to the US (16.4 per cent) was cushioned by a jump in shipments to Singapore’s biggest trading partner, China – leaping to a gain of 33.5 per cent year-on-year in December.

