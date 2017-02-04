Give Jamilah a chance to serve Tanjong Datu — Zahid

KUCHING: Potential contenders for the Tanjong Datu by-election have been asked to refrain from submitting their nomination forms today (Feb 4).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi noted that several sets of nomination forms had been bought from the Election Commission for the by-election scheduled for Feb 18.

“Give Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu a chance to serve Tanjung Datu and continue the legacy of her late husband (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem),” he urged during a Chinese New Year celebration with the community here yesterday.

“We are a democratic country and of course we will not stop those who are interested to contest. However, you can take the forms but don’t submit.”

Zahid also thanked opposition parties that have indicated they would not contest the seat.

He said Jamilah is a good candidate for Barisan Nasional (BN), who will lead the Tanjong Datu community well and fulfil Adenan’s wishes.

“So let’s give Puan Sri Jamilah a chance to serve her community without contest. We will be there to give her our support and on behalf of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak tomorrow (today),” he added.

Among those present at the celebration were Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Deputy Home Minister Masir Kujat, and Temenggong Datuk Tan Joo Phoi.

On Thursday, state EC director Datu Takun Sunggah said that 14 sets of nomination forms had been purchased by six individuals and a BN representative.