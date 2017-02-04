Hard case, flip cover, bumper: which smartphone case to choose

The choice of smartphones cases is huge, so huge it can be hard to make a decision. Each type has its merits, depending on how you use your phone and how much protection you’re looking for.

“Hard cases, soft cases, bumpers and flip covers are just four examples of the different variants which differ from each other in terms of the material,” says Hayo Luecke, a smartphone specialist from Germany.

A hard case usually consists of solid plastic, whereas a bumper is generally a rubber-like material intended to cope with impacts or falls.

Soft cases are often made of flexible materials such as silicone or thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Luecke says. The advantage: The mobile feels noticeably better in the hand.

But every soft case needs careful examination before buying: “If the material is too soft, the smartphone can fly out of the case during a fall,” says Abdul El-Chafei, a mobile phone repair expert in Germany. The cover should not be too thin and the corners in particular should be well padded.

“As a rule, it’s always better to choose a case with a thick edge that protrudes from the display – this protects the screen in a frontal crash,” El-Chafei says. You can also get a glass or foil protector for the display.

Telecommunications expert Daniel Rottinger recommends see-through covers: “That way the user can react comfortably to calls and other messages without having to pull the device out of the case.”

A solid frame is also useful, he says: “This is ideal for cyclists in particular because if the device falls it could, in the best case scenario, have no consequences.”

Hard cases, soft cases and bumpers have a major drawback: “They don’t protect the sometimes most sensitive component of a smartphone, the display,” Luecke says. He favours so-called flip cases: “The mobile is not only placed in a hard shell, but the front is also protected by a hinged cover.”

Luecke advises against bumpers because they don’t protect the front or the back from damage. “Every smartphone user will get annoyed if the phone falls to the ground and even though the display doesn’t splinter, there are nasty scratches visible,” he says.

Metal cases are also not recommended because they can affect reception and transmission, as well as the endurance of the battery.

You can also get smartphones cases with an integrated battery – “these are especially useful if you use apps that make strong demands on the battery or require long-term GPS connections,” Luecke says, pointing to the popular augmented reality app Pokemon Go.

And then there are cases for extreme burdens and demands. “Outdoor protective covers are not only particularly shock-resistant, but also protect mobile phones from water and dust,” says Luecke.

However, the downside of these chunky cases is that using the phone can be cumbersome, as pressing the buttons or plugging in the charging cable becomes more difficult. The same message goes here as for all other cases: test it in the shop before buying. – dpa