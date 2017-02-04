Latest News Lite Stories 

Is it OK to pluck out grey hairs? Here are the worrying facts

A woman looks in the mirror for grey hairs. (File photo, 12.05.2016 in Hamburg. Please credit: "Christin Klose / dpa".)

A woman looks in the mirror for grey hairs. dpa File Photo

Some women routinely pluck out stray grey hairs, but there’s a risk, explains Mathias Napp, art director at the German Hair Academy. Big culls may permanently damage the hair follicles and lead to bald spots.

Repeatedly pulling out many grey hairs over a course of years ultimately means each affected root may stop growing. And then, instead of a full head of rich-coloured hair, you will have thin hair. Even dye won’t make it look great any more.

Many people have this experience with their eyebrows. Plucking them intensively on a regular basis can mean they get too thin, and at a certain point your eyebrows will never grow back as bushy as they used to be.

The reason is that hairs repeatedly pulled out over a long period of time will eventually no longer grow back.

Regardless of whether the roots put out a new hair again or not: removing lots of hair in one place is generally not a good idea. This is especially true if the hair growth is not very thick in the first place.

In the worst case, small bald patches can appear. Napp’s advice is to conceal grey hairs hair dye instead.

If you have just a single lonely grey hair, Napp’s advice is different.

“If you have one teensy grey hair – then just pluck it out!” says the expert. The only thing that will happen is that it might hurt. Everyone can sacrifice one hair or two. However, if the scalp is dirty when plucking hairs, the open pores might can become infected.

Anyone who uses tweezers should also know: A plucked grey hair never comes back in the colour of your youth.

It will come back grey. As soon as the melanocytes in the hair roots have stopped producing melanin, the pigment that gives human hair its colour, they can never be reactivated, explains Napp. – dpa

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (33%)
  • Interesting (67%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of