MACC Sabah gathering feedback

SEPANGGAR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Sabah will conduct field work throughout 2017 to obtain feedback from the public concerning misdeeds involving several government agencies.

MACC Sabah director Datuk Sazali Salbi said the effort was one of the initiatives taken by top management to visit agencies handling public affairs.

“Our job is to get feedback from the public regarding their perception of the service provided.

“We try to get the best feedback from the public about the agency, whether it is about corruption or the service provided,” he told reporters after a briefing on INTAN No 1/2017 executive programme, ‘Fight against corruption: challenges and impact on national transformation’ at the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) campus, here yesterday.

Sazali did not rule out the possibility of many cases of falsification of documents related to uncompleted work, where individuals submitted false documents to obtain payments.

He stressed that MACC is impartial, and an independent body that does not serve individual interests of particular parties.

“I want to clarify here that MACC does not favour any individual, whether he is a politician, public official, civilian or even public company.

“At MACC, we try our best to carry out investigations on the basis of evidence. However, it is then up to the Attorney General’s Chambers to decide whether or not there is a case to be brought to court.

“We are transparent in our investigations, the results of which will thereafter be taken over by the court for further action,” he said.

Earlier in his briefing, Sazali mentioned that the Sabah State Water Department corruption case has become a benchmark for MACC cases nationwide.

He said that MACC had previously made observations on the individuals involved for seven months, which involved 40 MACC officials before action was taken.

“We have used all MACC-related laws to seize and freeze assets and prosecute the offender.

“If convicted, all property owned by the offender will be forfeited,” said Sazali, in a reminder to high and low ranking government officials that taking bribes is not worth it in the long run.

He said that if convicted, the offender would lose all privileges, especially pension for civil servants.

In encouraging the public to join the fight against corruption, Sazali said those who report bribe offers and take to the stand as witnesses in trial, would be rewarded a dollar-to-dollar sum if the perpetrator was convicted of committing the crime.

“The minimum reward is RM500 if the court finds the accused person guilty, but if the bribe amount is higher than RM500, the informant or complainant will receive a dollar-to-dollar reward,” he said, adding that MACC was currently petitioning for a reward to be given to informants even if the accused person was not convicted, in an effort to expose more incidents of corruption.