Man caught with weapons concealed in car

KUCHING: One man was arrested after police found dangerous weapons concealed in the back seat of his car while responding to a call about a possible fight taking place.

The incident came to light around 1am yesterday when police patrolmen arrived at a commercial centre along Jalan Kwong Lee Bank after being notified of a fight.

They proceeded to inspect a suspicious-looking vehicle parked there and discovered a machete as well as a curved blade hidden in the rear seat.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old man from Taman Sukma, was immediately arrested and detained in the lockup pending further investigation.

According to sources, a man had earlier called the police for help after he was allegedly approached by a group of masked and armed individuals shortly after arriving at the commercial centre to meet a man who owed him money.