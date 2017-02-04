Medical student, businesswoman killed in Labuan road accidents

LABUAN: A foreign university medical student and a businesswoman were killed in two separate road accidents here early Friday.

In the first incident, Joshua Shak Gin Vui, 25, a student at Russia’s oldest leading medical university, I.M Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University was trapped inside his vehicle and had to be extricated by firemen.

“He was driving to town from Kg Sg Miri when he lost control of the Nissan Skyline and rammed a tree by the roadside near Jalan Bukit Timbalai around 12.40am,” said Labuan Police chief Supt Adzhar Othman.

He added, Shak who had returned home to celebrate Chinese New Year with his family succumbed to serious head injuries at the hospital.

The second accident involved a 41-year-old businesswoman from Sarawak, who died on the spot when the Toyota Super King land cruiser she was driving, crashed into a tree at Jalan Tun Mustapha around 5.40am.

Adzhar said the woman identified as Lau Mee Ling was heading to Jalan Pohon Batu from town.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, both of them were driving alone and had been speeding,” he told Bernama.