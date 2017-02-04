One-of-a-kind leadership

Sarawak has achieved high, excellent level of unity in diversity, says DPM

KUCHING: The quality of leadership in Sarawak is one-of-a-kind which has allowed the state to achieve a high and excellent level of unity in diversity.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Unity Index in Sarawak demonstrated the highest degree of unity between races, religions and cultures.

“Sarawak tops the Unity Index and it is the most excellent among states in the country.

“Such unity does not come with no effort. It can definitely be nurtured and kneaded into a soul with sincerity,” he said at a Chinese New Year gathering with the community at Imperial Hotel here yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid said he was very impressed with the rich diversity in Sarawak through the strong spirit of Sarawakianess.

“I am a Malay but we are Malaysians and we are one family. We know that the Malaysian society, made up of many races, religions, cultures and languages, must have its differences,” he said.

Sarawak was lucky, Ahmad Zahid added, to have leaders who upheld the true spirit of Sarawak, from past to current leaders, including Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We are grateful for the smooth transfer of leadership to Abang Johari who has promised to continue with the implementation of the 53 principles and actions initiated by the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem,” he said.

Despite the differences in opinions, cultures, religions and various other approaches between Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, he acknowledged Sarawak for its uniqueness and unity.

In 2014, Sarawak topped the unity index study conducted on students and teachers across the country.

The study was conducted by the Education Policy Planning and Research Division of the Education Ministry on primary and secondary school teachers and students from all types of schools.

There were three unity models — accepting the differences, respecting and managing differences.

Meanwhile, Zahid called on the Chinese community here to take a greater role and enhance cooperation with the police to create a safer city to live in.

“Let’s make this our new committment this year. Modern policing plays very crucial role nowadays because the omnipresence of police cannot deter crime.

“Community engagement is important to combat crime. I am confident that with the strong cooperation from the Chinese community, we will be able to help the police reduce the crime index in Sarawak,” he added.

On request from Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian for a bigger Batu Kawah Police Station and more manpower, he promised to look into the matter and find special allocation to fulfill the request.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Deputy Home Minister Masir Kujat, Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Temenggong Datuk Tan Joo Phoi and Dr Sim’s wife Datin Enn Ong were amongthose present at the gathering.