Sarikei police encouraged by sharp year-on-year drop in reported crime cases

SARIKEI: Local police are encouraged by the sharp drop in the number of criminal cases reported in this district so far this month, marking a good start for the force this year.

According to district police chief Supt Mat Jusoh Muhamad, the number of reported cases this month to date declined by 16 cases – or 53.33 per cent – from the 30 recorded in corresponding period last year.

However, he was sternly against his men being complacent with such record, stressing that it was their goal to make this district a safe and peaceful for all.

A special attention for police here, said Mat Jusoh, would be on house-breaking cases.

“Although there were only two house-breaking cases reported in January this year, we will continue to focus on this crime, which normally incurs big property losses and damage,” he said during a simple goodwill gathering cum dialogue involving senior officers from the force and members of the local press at the district police headquarters here yesterday.

Mat Jusoh also pointed out that they sought close cooperation from the public, apart from beefing up their patrols at residential areas.

He said based on their investigations, house-breaking crimes would occur wherever and whenever there was any opportunity open to the perpetrators. He believed that the most effective solution to this would still be to ‘close’ such opportunity by putting into practice all the possible preventive measures.

“Always make it a point to lock up your premises securely and ensure that your backyards are well-lit before going to bed, for outings or on holiday.

“Cut down the bushes and trim the shrubs near your houses, as unkempt foliage serves as potential hiding places for intruders,” he advised.

Mat Jusoh also underlined another great factor that could contribute to the prevention of crimes – the spirit of neighbourliness.

“This is one aspect that I hope police, especially those from the crime prevention and community safety unit, would be able to capitalise on towards enhancing the community policing further,” he added.

On the other hand, Mat Jusoh expressed his regret over the poor response to the crime prevention programme specially extended to those going elsewhere during the school holidays or for vacation.

“Very few residents cared to make use of this important service, despite the easy requirement for them to fill a simple form and pass it to my men at the police station,” he said.