Sunday Family Ride at Likas Bay tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU: The public is invited to the Sunday Family Ride programme at the Public Park in Likas Bay here tomorrow (Feb 5), from 5am to noon.

The invitation comes from Resource Development and Information Technology Minister Datuk Siringan Gubat who said his Ministry, as the coordinator of this programme, has prepared various activities for everyone to enjoy, apart from lucky draws that offer 143 prizes including ICT gadgets.

He said the Sunday Family Ride is a programme spearheaded by the Community Development and Consumer Affairs Ministry, together with its strategic partners which include the various other Federal and State ministries, departments and agencies, and it is to be held on a monthly basis, on the first Sunday of the first week.

It was launched in November, 2015.

“The Community Development and Consumer Affairs Ministry and its strategic partners will take turns to coordinate this programme. So for this month it is my Ministry’s turn and I invite everyone to come and enjoy the activities that we have prepared,” he said, during a press conference held in conjunction with the programme, at his Ministry in Wisma Bandaraya here Friday. The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Datuk Bruno Vun and Principal Assistant Secretary Moira Davids, among others, were also present.

Siringan said the programme, among others, is meant to encourage interaction among families and between community members, promote a healthy lifestyle through cycling, create a society which is competitive and like to take part in sports activities and competition, deliver a message to motorists to be considerate to cyclists, and strengthen the existing good relationship between leaders and the people.

He said apart from cycling and other sports events, there will also be exhibitions by the Human Resource Development Department, Manpower Department, Skill Development Department, National Institute of Occupational Safety And Hazard (Niosh), Sabah Skills and Technology Centre (SSTC), Sabah Energy Corporation (SEC), Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) together with Celcom,

Maxis, DiGi and Telekom, e-Waste and Pusat Jalur Lebar 1Malaysia, as well as TAGS Spine and Join Specialist.

There will also be a ‘Hazard Hunt’ You See You Act, which the public can take part in via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using hashtag #UCUX2017, a children colouring contest (open, for 6-9 years old and 10-12 years old), a hair-dressing, nail care and costemic demo, a Demo Mobile Training Unit for Confined Space, a food truck, and an aerobic exercise.

Apart from that, the public can also check out the 27 stalls by members of GIATMARA and Sabah Techpreneurs Association (SATA) and enjoy the performances by PARKOUR, COSPLAY and a lion dance troupe.

Siringan said motorists can also take the opportunity to settle their parking summonses at a special counter for parking summons to be set up by City Hall during the event.

“We welcome all the people, especially those in the city and its neighbouring districts, come and join us this Sunday,” he said.

The programme is coordinated with the support of the Ministry’s strategic partners namely JPSM, SEC, Sabah Net Sdn Bhd, SSTC, City Hall of Kota Kinabalu, MCMC Sabah Regional Office, Skill Development Department Sabah, GIATMARA Sabah, NIOSH, SATA, Persatuan Animasi, Cosplay dan Permainan Sabah and Persatuan Pengaturcaraan dan Pembina ICT Sabah.