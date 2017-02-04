Three cornered fight in Tanjong Datu after independent candidate drops out

Datin Patinggi Puan Sri Jamilah Anu (BN) Rapelson Richard Hamit (PBDS) Asbor Abdullah (Independent) Johnny Aput (STAR) Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg arriving at the nomination centre to give support to BN candidate Datin Patinggi Puan Sri Jamilah Anu.

KUCHING: It will be a three cornered fight in Tanjong Datu after three of four candidates successfully submitted their nomination forms at the Lundu District Office.

As of 9.30am, BN candidate Datin Patinggi Puan Sri Jamilah Anu, State Reform Party (STAR) candidate Johnny Aput, Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) candidate Rapelson Richard Hamit and independent candidate Asbor Abdullah have submitted their nomination forms.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg also arrived at the nomination centre to give support to Jamilah.

Independent candidate Asbor Abdullah, 67, who is contesting for the ninth time, had his nomination rejected at the last minute after it was found that he was bankrupt.

According to him, it is his “hobby” to take part in elections.

He has tried his luck in three parliamentary elections and five state elections.

“It’s my hobby to contest. I have stood in Bintulu, Sibu, Matu Daro and Kuala Rajang,” said Asbor, who entered his nomination form at about 9am.

Tanjong Datu by-election returning officer Hamsein Atar has announced that nomination closed at 10am sharp.

Polling day falls on Feb 18.



Jamilah submits her nomination form.



BN supporters are seen waiting outside the gate of nomination centre.