Analyst expects plain sailing for BN in Tg Datu

KUCHING: It will be plain sailing for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Tanjong Datu by-election due to the various achievements of the incumbent, the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

A political analyst from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Asso Prof Dr Ahi Sarok believed that the majority of people in the constituency would still prefer BN due to the many projects and other achievements brought by Adenan, the former chief minister, to the area.

“I strongly believe that it will be plain sailing for BN to win the seat due to several factors. In Tanjong Datu, there are several projects that have been brought by the late Tok Nan and other projects that have been proposed. So the people there (Tanjong datu) still want the legacy (of Adenan) to continue,” Ahi said when contacted yesterday.

Among the projects are Telok Melano-Sematan road which will benefit about 8,000 people and Sematan Waterfront.

Tanjong Datu is engaged in a three-cornered fight between Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu (BN), Johnny Aput (State Reform Party – STAR) and Rapelson Richard Hamit (Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru – PBDSB). Jamilah’s opponents are non-Malays which is an added advantage for BN.

“Tanjong Datu is a Malay majority seat. Do you think the Malays will vote for these two non-Malay candidates?”

Ahi also said the Selako-Bidayuh in the area would give their votes to BN, adding that the feeling of sympathy towards Adenan still lingered strongly among the people.

He also said the issue of ‘pemakai menoa’ (territorial domain) and ‘pulau galau’ (communal forest reserve) would not have any impact on the voters, who were mostly Malays and fishermen.

“Most probably, the two candidates (from STAR and PBDS) will lose their election deposit like what happened in past elections.”

PKR, DAP and Amanah have decided not to contest in the by-election.

Meanwhile, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council member Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, said PKR’s move not to contest was a right approach in politics.

“PKR is being practical and this is a right approach in politic..what is the point of contesting when you know a certain heavy defeat is looming,” he said.