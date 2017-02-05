BN backbenchers welcome by-election contest

KUCHING: The Barisan Nasional Backbenchers Club (BNBBC) Sarawak welcomes the presence of challengers in the Tanjong Datu by-election.

BNBBC chairman Abdullah Saidol said while BN was hoping there would be no contest as a sign of respect for former Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, BN is not disappointed the seat is being contested.

He said BN welcomed candidates from the other side of the political divide to join the fray in the full spirit of democracy.

“Maybe there is a blessing behind the process we will go through during the 14 days of campaigning in Tanjong Datu.

“In fact, from the beginning we were all ready for any possibility,” he said in a press statement.

Abdullah, who is also chief political secretary to the Chief Minister and Semop assemblyman, said the BN election machinery led by Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has had several briefing and simulation sessions with Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Tanjong Datu members in preparation for the by-election.