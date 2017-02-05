BN Youth vows to work alongside CM

KUCHING: State Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth has pledged to work alongside Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg for the good of Sarawak.

It has also resolved to rally undivided support to the BN-Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) candidate Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu in the upcoming Tanjong Datu by-election.

BN Sarawak Youth chief Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said his team would be fully behind Abang Johari besides giving their support to the by-election director Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

“We extend our condolences to the family (of former chief minister the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem) over the loss. We will go all-out to make sure BN deliver a big win in the by-election,” he said after chairing a state BN Youth meeting at PBB headquarters here yesterday.

Fadillah, also Works Minister, said the state BN Youth would engage all communities at the grassroots level in Tanjong Datu through various programmes.

He added that they would co-ordinate with Wan Junaidi to ensure the smooth running of the BN-PBB election machinery throughout the campaign.

“We must make sure that the legacy of Adenan is carried on, that the development Adenan had for Tanjong Datu will continue.

“Tok Nan had laid out his strategic development plan for Tanjong Datu. The 34km Telok-Malano-Sematan road is a legacy left by Tok Nan.”

Fadillah said this stretch of road was not part of the Pan Borneo Highway but thanks to Tok Nan’s commitment, this southern part of Sarawak would be connected to the rest of the state after two years.

“We want to ensure that the legacy of Tok Nan will continue. We will make sure that our candidate will be given a big mandate. She (Jamilah) knows the wishes of Tok Nan.”