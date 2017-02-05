CM calls on BN components for support, confidence

MIRI: Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties in the state have been called on to give their support to and have confidence in Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said he needs state BN component parties – Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) – to work with him in order to ensure Team Adenan delivers on all the promises made to Sarawakians.

“The state election last year, our Team Adenan won handsomely. The most significant slogan by Tok Nan was not only ‘Ooh Ha’, which I’m sure won the hearts of Sarawakians, but his pledge for five more years to bring development to Sarawak,” Abang Johari said during the SUPP Chinese New Year celebration on Friday.

“I will try to develop our state, try to get more power from the federal government and also bring peace and prosperity to Sarawak.”

Abang Johari stressed that BN Sarawak is still Team Adenan and all the parties would strive to fulfil the promises made.

“All the players are the strength we have in our team, and I am sure that with the support from the people, we can continue to pursue what Tok Nan had left,” he said.

He pointed out that this included official recognition for the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

“To develop Sarawak, we must have a policy that is practical and we must embrace the current economic landscape that could change the world.

“China is an advanced country and with 1.2 billion people, there are greater opportunities. Learning Mandarin language gives us the possibilities to explore more opportunities and it is ‘bodoh punya kerja’ (stupid) not to do so,” Abang Johari said.

He quoted China’s former paramount leader Deng Xiaoping, who said, “It doesn’t matter if a cat is black or white, so long as it catches mice.”

Pointing out that this applied to Sarawak’s diverse cultures, races and religious backgrounds, he said these differences are great assets to the development of Sarawak.

“We must be multilingual. English is our official language, besides Bahasa Malaysia as our national language. And Mandarin is equally important,” he said.

Abang Johari added he would fulfil former Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s pledge to give RM6 million to Chinese-medium schools this year.

He added that transforming the state’s economy for the sake of the people, particularly in rural areas, would involve transforming the infrastructure.

“We have to reinvest our resources in infrastructure, offering better Internet access to the rural areas; at the same time, to develop agriculture and tourism.

“The economy is changing. Gone are the traditional ways to doing business. Now the fastest way is through social networks like WhatsApp and Facebook,” he said.

Among those present were Minister of Local Government and SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister for Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, Assistant Minister for Solidarity Rosey Yunus, Sibuti Member of Parliament Ahmad Lai Bujang, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting, and Miri Mayor Adam Yii.