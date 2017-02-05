Driver killed in head-on collision with lorry

KUCHING: A motorist was killed after colliding head-on with a lorry laden with live chickens near Kampung Gua Dalam, along Jalan Sri Aman-Serian, on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Jackson Ngali Sigan, 29, of Rumah Ngumbang, at Nanga Sumpa in Lubok Antu.

The accident happened around 9.10pm when the deceased, who was travelling towards Kuching, is said to have lost control of his vehicle and entered the opposite lane before crashing into the lorry.

The impact killed him on the spot and required the assistance of personnel from the Sri Aman Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to extricate his body from his wrecked vehicle.

A Bomba spokesperson said firemen arrived at the scene at 9.48pm and completed the extrication process at 10.30pm.

The lorry driver and his attendant, who were making their way to Sri Aman at the time of the accident, were not injured.

When contacted, State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department acting deputy chief ASP Mathew Manggie said police are investigating the incident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.