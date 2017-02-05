Sekinchan emerges from its tumultuous past to become a top tourist destination and a rice bowl of Malaysia

Machinery brought in to increase rice production yield. Buggies are provided for tourists to go sightseeing. Trawlers berthed at the backyards of shops and homes. An exhibit in the Paddy Museum Gallery. Ripening paddy stalks willowing in the gentle breeze on a sprawling rice field. Hand-made fish cakes getting dried in the sun.

IT was a history-related trip to see some villages, isolated by the British colonial government to shield them from the influence of the insurgents during the Emergency in Malaya in the 1950’s.

Our journey took us to Sekinchan, once a small enclave of mostly fisherman and rice farmers who had to be grouped into a village for security reasons.

Today, Sekinchan is a farcry from its tumultuous past, having undergone a glorious transformation from a secluded high security risk backwater into a truly unique bustling town and tourist destination.

The troubled period of its history is probably noted only in history books and might not even be known to the trendy young generation of Sekinchanese, if I may coin such a word.

The town is located along the coastal Federal Route 5, in Sabak Bernam, ulu Selangor. Apart from being a lively fishing village, it is also one of the major rice producing areas of Malaysia.

Based on local oral history, the name Sekinchan was given by a teacher who ran away to escape the Japanese Imperial Army. He settled in the place and named it Sekinchan because he found it so cultivable.

In Chinese, Sekinchan means ‘village suitable for plantation’ where the land and weather are ideal for cultivating rice, fruits and oil palms.

According to national statistics, the town has the highest rice production per acre in the country even though the total farming land for both padi and fruits is only about 4,300 acres.

Just two hours’ drive outside Kuala Lumpur, Sekinchan is one of the few towns in Malaysia with a large pop-style plaque written in Chinese to welcome you.

It is an ideal getaway for urban families looking for some peace and quiet amidst a lush green setting.

The verdant sprawling paddy fields are on your right when you arrive in Sekinchang with the fishing village on the left.

Our driver and tour leader, Mrs Loh, told us it would be very educational for children to come to Sekinchan — to ‘broaden their horizons and perception of the world’.

Paddy fields stretch for miles — as far as the eye can see. Visitors can actually drive along the roads dividing the paddy fields into sections.

Mrs Loh explained: “Large paddy cultivation here only started in the early 70’s when the government introduced the

Green Book Policy. Before that, only some plots of rice were planted for local consumption. In fact, hill padi was also cultivated in the past.”

Rice bowl

It is amazing how beautiful the rice farmers have made this special lowland part of Selangor — rustic, cultural and natural.

The once small Teochew fishing village of Bagan in the 1920’s is now known to the world as Sekinchan, a rice bowl of the peninsula.

The Teochews who form the majority in Sekinchan, call the fishing section Ang Mo Gang or Sungei Orang Puteh while the Hokkiens call it Chap Lak Gi or 16 Miles to denote its distance from the national capital. The older generation still call Sekinchan by these two old names.

The old Bagan or Sekinchan rose from the small river that flows by it with fishermen’s homes now dotting the banks. Imagine 300 or more trawlers all berthed at the backyards of the shops and homes!

The Teochews still own most of the 300 fishing trawlers berthed at the ‘kuala’. Sixty per cent of the population is Chinese (Hakka and Cantonese besides Teochews), 30 per cent Malay and 10 per cent other races. Most of the Teochews have the surname Tse or Pan.

Tourism cashing in

Paddy farming and fishing continue to be the mainstay although in the last decade, tourism is cashing in due to wide media coverage of the town.

Businesses are growing fast and shops have increased, especially small eateries and restaurants. There are more than 300 rice farming families here and mechanisation has arrived together with modern agricultural practices.

In 2011, a TV drama series — The Seeds Of Life — made Sekinchan a very popular local tourist destination, seemingly making the town an overnight “must-visit” place in peninsular Malaysia.

In 2016, the popular Taiwan TV show host of ‘Mr Player’ filmed on location in Sekinchan with a crew of 23. The locals were delighted that their assemblyman, Ng Suee Lim, had played an important role in giving tourism in their town a further shot in the arm.

Even the fishermen’s homes and the factories which make fish products can provide sources of historical information for research. One outlet has been in the seafood business for more than two generations.

The restaurants serve really fresh seafood. The trawlers go out to sea in the early hours of the day and return with their catches the very same day.

Kuala Lumpur folks often drive all the way to Sekinchan just to buy fish balls and fish cakes as well as fish and prawn crackers. Other shops have become famous for their traditional Chinese cookies and biscuits.

When one chooses to dine in one of the bigger restaurants, one probably has to wait longer. The tour bus pulls up and the passengers will rush down to fill up the tables.

Probably, a six-course lunch awaits them. On average, 10 tables can easily be taken up by a sizeable tour group coming in three buses.

So be at any restaurant in Sekinchan as early as 11am to have a leisurely lunch.

Rice Museum and Gallery

There is a Rice Museum and Gallery set up by PLS Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd. Also known as Kilang Beras Rakyat Sekinchan Sdn Bhd, it is one of the paddy processing factories that allows tourists to visit.

However, visitors need to buy a ticket to enter the Museum where they can learn about paddy planting. It is altogether very educational and worth the money spent.

In fact, this kind of tourist activity should be supported by the government as it really makes the younger generation more civic-minded and conscious of what Mother Nature can do for us if only we know how to pay our dues.

Sekinchan is a paradise for photographers, according to Mrs Loh.

If one has the time to spend on the outskirts of the wetlands, especially on the beach, one can photograph a lot of birds — or just go bird-watching. With so much food around for the birds to pick, Sekinchan has been well-known for years as a premier bird-watching spot.

At the end of the year, during the northern winter, migratory birds flock to Sekinchan. Shorebirds, black-shouldered kites, eastern marsh harriers, pied harriers, hen harrirs, oriental pratincoles, peaceful doves, blue-tailed bee-eaters, black drongos, stonchats, brown shrikes and white-breasted wood swallows can be spotted.

Furthermore, photographers with different subject interests who come on motorbikes and in cars, can find many great scenic spots to snap.

The beautiful paddy landscapes with bird houses, aqueducts and rustic paths as well as the beach of postcard beauty at low tide await the lensmen.

Even wedding photographers have made Sekinchan one of their favourite destinations.

The shop names are still very localised. At a nostaligic place like Ah Ma Bakery Shop or Grandma’s Bakery, one can watch how traditional kuih kapit is made by a production line of three people.

Kapit is a traditional kuih or bite-sized snack of wafer-thin biscuits made by clasping egg batter with an iron mold over a charcoal stove. The molds are etched with animal motifs such as fish, roosters and snails that are both auspicious and decorative.

It is believed these biscuits were first introduced by Dutch or Portuguese colonisers, and brought to parts of Malaysia and Singapore from Penang, Melaka and Medan by Perenakan (Chinese-Malay) merchants.

Other names for kapit are sapit, sepit or belanda, the last one meaning Dutch in Malay.

A good time to visit Sekinchan is between the ‘barren’ months — January-February and July-August — when the paddy fields are brown. We were very fortunate to come at the right time.